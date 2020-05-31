Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,185.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,495. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

