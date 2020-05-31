Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce $47.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $48.05 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $43.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $192.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $186.29 million, with estimates ranging from $184.90 million to $188.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.71 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $318.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $39.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $90,764. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

