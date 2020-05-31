Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report sales of $81.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $99.40 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $421.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.30 million to $467.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $458.05 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $508.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 131.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after buying an additional 497,934 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after buying an additional 364,718 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $5,957,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 112,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $306.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

