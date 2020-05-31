Brokerages Expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.16 Million

Analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report sales of $146.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.20 million and the highest is $154.28 million. WesBanco reported sales of $129.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $587.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.40 million to $606.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $583.46 million, with estimates ranging from $580.11 million to $586.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,836 shares of company stock valued at $434,773. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 609,403 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 248,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 201,477 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.06. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

