Cappasity One Day Volume Reaches $7,886.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $529,276.91 and approximately $7,886.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.52 or 0.04827438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00055109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,830,819 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.