Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Invests $2.05 Million in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 37,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

