Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $195.73 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,446. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

