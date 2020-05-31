Cashaa (CAS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $51,161.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $51,161.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.02060060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00183441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022714 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

