Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,865 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,120,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 64.1% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 50,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 146,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 14,892,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,440,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,600 shares of company stock worth $863,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

