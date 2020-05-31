Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 931,830 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1,214.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,830 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 125,366,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

