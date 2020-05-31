Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,000 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS traded up $6.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,194. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $155.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

