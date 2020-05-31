Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 101.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.90. 405,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,229. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

