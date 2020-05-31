Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,682,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,347 shares of company stock worth $493,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,307. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

