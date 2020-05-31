Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,522 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,838,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,176,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 827,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

