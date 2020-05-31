Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,766 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 2,076,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,624. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

