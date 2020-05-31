Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 93,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 153,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Raymond James upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,152. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

