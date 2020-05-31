Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $7,721,687. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.96. 1,792,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

