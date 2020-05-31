Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,071 shares of company stock worth $1,624,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. 2,024,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

