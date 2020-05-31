Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total value of $602,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,885 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $2,126,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,021 shares of company stock worth $25,834,471. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $16.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.31. 1,320,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.88. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.83 and a 12 month high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.77.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

