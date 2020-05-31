Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Teradyne worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TER traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,250. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.