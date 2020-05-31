Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,174 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,450. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

