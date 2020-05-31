Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.80. 3,728,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Argus upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

