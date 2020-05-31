Centrality (CENNZ) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Centrality has a market cap of $65.99 million and approximately $146,477.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.15 or 0.04812422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

CENNZ is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,103,805 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.