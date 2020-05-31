Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00045806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS, Huobi and IDEX. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $437.90 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.02044072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00182340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024091 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00120611 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, COSS, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Mercatox, Radar Relay and Coinbase. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

