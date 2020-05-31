Cindicator Price Down 4.4% This Week (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $334,793.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.15 or 0.04812422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002213 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

