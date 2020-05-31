Citigroup Inc. Invests $14.82 Million in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,081,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.72% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $123,961,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,999,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,701,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $9,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $851.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

