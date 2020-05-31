Civic Price Reaches $0.0258 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, GOPAX and Upbit. Civic has a market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.02046932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00182857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kucoin, Binance, ABCC, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, GOPAX, COSS, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Liqui and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

