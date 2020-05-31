Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $431,584.57 and $5,031.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,522.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.58 or 0.02547395 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00641690 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010870 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

