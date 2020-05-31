Constellation Hits 1-Day Volume of $116,104.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Constellation has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $116,104.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.53 or 0.04815076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

