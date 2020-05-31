CryptoFranc Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,041.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00010955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bitfinex. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $2,041.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.72 or 0.04784333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,731,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bitfinex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

