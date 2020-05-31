Cryptonex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Cryptonex has a market cap of $96.64 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00018235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.02061228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00183837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022726 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

