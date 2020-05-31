CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 78,691 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.9% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.57. 8,977,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,646,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

