Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.1% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

DHR stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.61. 5,328,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.02. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

