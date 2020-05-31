DAOBet (BET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $212,345.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,540.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.83 or 0.02545171 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00641442 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org.

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

