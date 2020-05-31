Davis Capital Partners LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Davis Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,393 shares during the period. Home Bancshares makes up about 0.8% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Home Bancshares worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 898,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

