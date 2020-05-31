Davis Capital Partners LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Davis Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.4% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

MA traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.89. 4,831,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,855. The company has a market cap of $302.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

