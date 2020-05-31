Delphy Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Delphy has a total market cap of $677,343.39 and $362.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.52 or 0.04827438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00055109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

