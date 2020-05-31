Dent Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Dent has a market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $608,316.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02046950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00182464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023960 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,673,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, WazirX, Liquid, Allbit, Binance, Radar Relay, FCoin, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Coinrail and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

