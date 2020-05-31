Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $57.37 on Major Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $57.37 or 0.00601389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $16,079.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.02048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00182727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

