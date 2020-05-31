DigixDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.99 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $46.07 or 0.00483342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BigONE, Binance and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.57 or 0.02051769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00182478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 215,551 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Binance, BigONE, Liqui, Bitbns, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Livecoin, AirSwap and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

