Dynamite Reaches Market Cap of $145,641.33 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $145,641.33 and approximately $114,774.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004082 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00075884 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00387342 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000927 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009739 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000505 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012099 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 844,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,870 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

