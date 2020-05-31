Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 66,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

