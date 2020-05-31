EagleX Hits 1-Day Volume of $134.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 99.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. EagleX has a market capitalization of $25,591.03 and approximately $134.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.33 or 0.02051213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00182331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024094 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

