EDC Blockchain Tops One Day Volume of $12,456.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and $12,456.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DigiFinex, DDEX and LocalTrade. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028959 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000940 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017490 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,506.60 or 0.99585463 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00074032 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000460 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DDEX, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

