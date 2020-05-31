Emercoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $41,803.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $41,803.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,609,184 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

