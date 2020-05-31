Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,639.42. 685,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,461.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,721.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,730.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.