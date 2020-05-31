Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,889 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,104,000 after acquiring an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,602,000 after acquiring an additional 122,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after acquiring an additional 139,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $92.36. 1,048,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,510. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.