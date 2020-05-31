Everex Price Tops $0.21 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Everex has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC on major exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $4.80 million and $678,731.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.17 or 0.05032935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

About Everex

EVX is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

