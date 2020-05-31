EverGreenCoin (EGC) Market Cap Reaches $293,088.40

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $293,088.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00807985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028785 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00152974 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00194229 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,301,689 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

