Everus Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94. Everus has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $128.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.72 or 0.04784333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,518,545 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

